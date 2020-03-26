DES MOINES - The number of initial claims filed between Sunday, March 15, and Saturday, March 21, (the first time period that reflects the increased number of claims filed related to COVID-19, including the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus) was 40,952. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19 will be available in next Thursday's release. A total of $10,674,711.86 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to Iowans for the week ending on March 20.
The top five industries with the most COVID-19 related claims in that time period are as follows:
Iowa Workforce Development successfully processed all of the initial unemployment insurance claims received in this time frame despite the significant surge in claims. Iowa Workforce Development encourages the public to visit www.IowaWorkorceDevelopment.gov to file for their initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim. While there, claimants will be able to get helpful information regarding unemployment insurance eligibility and receive the latest updated information.
Iowa Workforce Development is receiving an unprecedented level of calls and we have several hundred staff answering those calls each day. However, long waits are resulting from the surge and many of the questions can be answered by the information contained on our website. We ask everyone to be patient when calling and to consider looking to the website first for answers to their questions. We will continue to provide as much assistance as possible to our fellow Iowans to ensure everyone who is eligible for benefits, receive those benefits in a timely basis.
For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.
Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21, 2020
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 44°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 44°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:53:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:21:10 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa’s prisons will accelerate release of approved inmates to mitigate COVID-19
- Latest incidents from Jackson County
- Iowa 'not quite' in need of a stay-at-home order
- First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dubuque County Thursday, March 19
- Iowa COVID-19 cases at 145, according to IDPH; none reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
- Iowa lawmakers brace for coronavirus impacts: I hope we are all wrong
- Iowa COVID-19 cases jump to 68, according to IDPH
- Church leaders put their faith in technology to serve their congregations
- Updates From The City of Bellevue
- Board asks utilities to suspend shutoffs during COVID-19 emergency
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.