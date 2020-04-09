Iowans set another record in unemployment filings with initial claims of 67,334 for the week of March 29 to April 4, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
There were 64,187 initial claims by Iowans and another 3,147 from out-of-state residents who work in Iowa. The reporting period came amid business closures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 92,962.
Unemployment benefits paid totaled $27.6 million.
The following industries had the most claims:
- Health care and social assistance, 9,632
- Manufacturing, 9,218
- Retail trade, 8,088
- Accommodation and food services, 7,123
- Construction, 2,696
Iowa officials expect federal CARES Act benefits, including an additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits, to be paid beginning next week.
Questions may be directed to uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843. Long wait times are possible.
