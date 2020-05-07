The number of continuing claims for Iowa unemployment benefits continued to climb last week, Iowa Workforce Development reported.
Continuing claims for the week ending May 2 totaled 181,358, up from 170,990 the week before.
The state added 24,693 initial unemployment claims last week, a bit lower than 28,827 the previous week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread layoffs. Before the coronavirus outbreak, initial unemployment claims were in the 2,000 to 3,000 range per week, with continuing claims of 30,000 each week.
The state paid $50.9 million in claims.
Industries with the most claims were:
- Manufacturing (6,053)
- Self-employed, independent, industry not available (4,010)
- Health care and social assistance (2,988)
- Accommodation and food services (2,200)
- Retail trade (1,768)
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program paid $111.4 million to 164,088 Iowans. Since April 4, the program has distributed $439 million in Iowa.
Another $10 million was paid to 15,612 Iowans through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
