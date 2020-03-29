Iowa’s state parks have closed restrooms through April 15 and will limit camping to enclosed campers due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported.
The parks remain open. Visitors must bring their own hand sanitizers because no soap will be provided.
Shelters, camping cabins, youth camps and lodges are closed due to the lack of restroom facilities.
DNR recommends visitors stay away from playground equipment because the coronavirus can live an undetermined time on metal and other surfaces. Park-goers should stay 6 feet away from each other as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the outbreak.
Updates will be available https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Covid-19.
