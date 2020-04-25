State park campgrounds and other facilities will remain closed until at least May 14, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.
The parks will remain open for day use, but shelters, playgrounds, lodges, restrooms, museums and visitors centers will be closed along with the campgrounds. Park visitors must stay at least 6 feet apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs scheduled during that period will be canceled or postponed. Updates will be available at iowadnr.gov.
DNR will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by the extension. Campsite and faciity reservations for dates through May 31 may be canceled by calling 877-427-2757, if desired.
A transaction fee of $4 to $6 will be charged, but DNR will waive cancellation fees.
Additional information is available on DNR’s COVID-19 response page.
