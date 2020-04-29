State election officials in Iowa are recruiting healthy, younger poll workers for the June 2 primary to take the place of older Iowans vulnerable to COVID-19.
“We need younger, healthy Iowans to help staff our polling locations to ensure a clean, smooth election process,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release. “Also, these are paid positions. You can put a little extra money in your pocket.”
Pate has encouraged all primary voters to vote by mail and his office has sent out absentee ballot request forms to all active voters.
Some counties are expected to combine precincts due to a worker shortage during the pandemic. Poll workers check in voters, make sure they have the correct ballot and answer questions.
Pate’s office is providing masks, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, and materials to mark 6-foot separation distances for those waiting to vote.
For more information and to sign up to become a poll worker, visit Pollworker.Iowa.gov
