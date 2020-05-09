The number of newly confirmed Iowa cases of COVID-19 plummeted Saturday to the lowest level in two weeks, although that decrease coincided with a sharp decline in the number of reported tests. Jackson County stayed at seven cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday an additional 180 confirmed cases of the virus — the lowest number since April 21, and less than half the 403 new cases reported the previous day.
However, the number of tests reported to have been performed dropped even more precipitously — from 3,807 on Friday to 1,224 on Saturday, which was the lowest reported number of tests since April 16.
The percentage of tested Iowans who were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 increased from 11% on Friday to 15% on Saturday.
Nine additional deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 252.
Since mid-March, the governor’s office had been issuing daily press releases indicating the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The office has stopped issuing daily press releases with updated data, and IDPH’s reconfigured coronavirus website no longer includes daily data on newly confirmed deaths, instead reporting only the total number of deaths to date.
The changes coincide with Reynolds’ decision to reopen, with restrictions, retail stores across the state.
IDPH reports that to date there have been 1,060 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa nursing homes and long-term care centers.
Among the care facilities hit the hardest: Polk County’s Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, with 89 cases; Polk County’s Fleur Heights Center, with 34 cases; Polk County’s Trinity Center at Luther Park, with 73 cases; Poweshiek County’s St. Francis Manor, with 69 cases; Tama County’s Premier Estates of Toledo, with 52 cases; Black Hawk County’s Harmony House, with 62 cases; Linn County’s Heritage Specialty Care, with 113 cases; and Linn County’s Living Center West, with 57 cases.
