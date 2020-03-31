Iowa’s economy is less vulnerable than most states to the economic damage that the coronavirus crisis is causing, according to a new analysis by WalletHub.
Iowa ranks 38th among states considered most vulnerable to economic fallout, based on 10 metrics such as the share of GDP and percentage of workforce in industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, which include accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation. Iowa ranks 40th in terms of the vulnerability of its industries and workforce.
The state’s digital preparation and percentage of workers who are working from home, the work-from-home infrastructure were also considered, as well as workers’ access to paid sick leave. The state’s fiscal condition and reserve funds factored into the ratings as well. Iowa ranks 20th in its resources to manage the crisis.
The five most economically vulnerable states, according to the survey, are Louisiana, Rhode Island, Nevada, Maine and New Hampshire. Georgia is the least vulnerable state, followed by California, Alaska, Oregon and Utah.
