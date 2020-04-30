More than 28,000 Iowa workers filed new claims for unemployment last week, state officials reported Thursday.
The new claims bring the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa to 170,990.
The number of initial claims filed between April 19 and April 26 totaled 28,827, according to Iowa Workforce Development. All but 1,712 of those claims were filed by individuals who both live and worked in Iowa, while the remainder worked in Iowa while living in another state.
Payments for unemployment insurance benefits totaled $51.4 million for that same week.
The following industries saw the most claims filed:
- Manufacturing: 7,402
- Health care and social assistance: 4,190
- Industry not known (self-employed, independent contractors, etc.): 4,182
- Retail: 2,472
- Accommodation and food service: 2,130
IWD officials also reported that this week a total of $102.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid to 153,951 Iowans. Since April 4, a total of $327.7 million in benefits has been paid in Iowa.
