Governor Reynolds allocated $40 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide financial relief for eligible restaurants and bars impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program will assist many Iowa establishments that were among the most directly and hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated closures and mitigation efforts.
The program may assist eligible businesses that experienced a decrease in gross sales of at least 15% during the second and third quarters of 2020, (April 1- Sept. 30), compared to the same time the previous year, as evidenced by the Iowa Sales/Retailer’s Use Tax and Surcharge Return.
Grant award amounts will be determined using a tiered system based on the percent of gross sales loss. Award tiers will be used with a maximum award amount of $25,000.
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES
Businesses must be one of the following business types:
- Full-Service Restaurant
- Bar
- Brewery
- Brewpub
- Distillery
- Winery
APPLICATION PREPARATION
Ownership entities must submit one application per business location. Applicants must have the following information prepared prior to starting the application, as applicable.
APPLICATION PERIOD
The online application will be available at iowabusinessrecovery.com beginning Monday, Feb. 1 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) and will close on Monday, Feb. 15 at 5:00 p.m. All applications submitted within that period will be considered for an award. The program is not first come, first served.
Applications will undergo review following the close of the application period on Feb. 15. Applicants will receive an approval or denial email notification upon their application’s review.
Download the Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program fact sheet.
For additional resources and programs to assist Iowa businesses, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com.
