Two more Iowans have died of COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases in Iowa rose by 56 since Thursday, for a total of 235 positive cases, Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday.
The first confirmed case in Clinton County was reported Thursday. Jackson County has no confirmed cases.
One of the Iowans who passed away last night was a Poweshiek County resident over the age of 81. The other was an Allamakee County resident between the ages of 61 to 80.
Overall, three people in Iowa have died after testing positive for the infectious illness.
Thirty-two Iowans who have tested positive were hospitalized Friday. There are 101 people who tested positive who have never been hospitalized. IDPH has reported 3,740 negative tests to date from the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals who were just confirmed to have COVID-19 include:
- Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
- Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/emerging-health-issues/novel-coronavirus. Iowans with questions about COVID-19 can call the state’s hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
