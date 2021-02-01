The Iowa Department of Public Health today confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 in Iowa. The virus variant is often referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom. Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-VoV-2. Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain.
Two of the three B.1.1.7 cases were detected in Johnson County, an adult 18 to 40 and an adult 41 to 60 and an adult in Bremer County. IDPH and local public health have already initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process, including notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with the IDPH and Centers for Disease Control guidance.
The positive cases were identified by the State Hygienic Lab, which has been participating in the CDC’s SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program by sending COVID-19 test samples to be sequenced for the B.1.1.7 variant since early December. The lab recently began doing its own internal sequencing to look specifically for the variant. Routine analysis of the genetic sequence data assisted in identifying the new variant strain in Iowa.
“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state medical director and epidemiologist. She said public health will work with the lab to monitor the trends.
Meanwhile, she said it is important for people to keep practicing good public health protective measures.
The emergence of new variants underscores that it remains critical for Iowans to continue the mitigation efforts that we know work to slow the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Those include wearing a mask or face covering; practicing social distancing with those outside your household; cleaning your hands with soap and water; staying home if you feel sick; getting tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19; and getting a vaccine when it’s available.
