The state of Iowa has recorded its first death associated with COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office reported late Tuesday.
The individual was a Dubuque County resident between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. No further information was provided.
“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” Reynolds said in a news release. “I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”
A total of 124 Iowans had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as of Tuesday morning, based on test results reported to Iowa Department of Public Health, as well as a total of 2,315 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and private labs. Iowa has not conducted widespread testing for COVID-19 and is reserving limited testing supplies for people who meet certain criteria. People over age 60 and those with underlying health conditions, who are considered most at risk, are encouraged to stay at home to avoid potential exposure.
People with questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.