Iowa officials say they knew since late July that antiquated equipment was resulting in the inaccurate reporting of COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged the issue during a press conference Thursday and said the state has now rectified the problem.
The problem, which Reynolds described as “glitch” in the COVID-19 reporting system, occurred when an individual took multiple COVID-19 tests, the governor said. Subsequent COVID-19 tests by that same individual would then be backdated to their initial test date.
That issue has reportedly been fixed by having the state identify cases based on the lab-collection date, rather than the test date. The Iowa Disease Surveillance System, which serves as the state’s health reporting system, will be updated using money from the CARES Act, state officials said.
“We’re transparent,” Reynolds said. “When a discrepancy is identified, either by our team or everyday Iowans, we work quickly to resolve the issue.”
The majority of Iowa’s 99 counties will see a decrease in their current 14-day positivity average because of the changes made to the state’s reporting, Reynolds said. Seventy-nine counties will experience a net decrease, while the remaining counties will show less than a 1% increase in their 14-day positivity rate.
Reynolds said the state’s total positive COVID-19 average remains at 9.4%.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state’s epidemiologist, said at Thursday’s press conference that Iowa health officials first became aware of the problem in late July, while Reynolds said she was first made aware of the issue last week.
State officials said that since learning of the problem they’ve been working on adjusting the numbers. Pedati did not directly answer questions about why the state didn’t inform the media and the public when it first discovered the issue. “I know it’s not ideal when things keep changing,” she said.
For months, IDPH’s daily count of new infections has conflicted not only with the numbers reported by the New York Times and others, but with other elements of IDPH’s own data. Although the IDPH daily counts were sometimes hundreds less than what others were reporting for the state of Iowa, the cumulative total of infections in Iowa didn’t conflict, suggesting current cases were being reported by IDPH but assigned to earlier dates.
In May, June and July, the Iowa Capital Dispatch asked IDPH staff and the governor’s spokesman for an explanation, but received nothing of substance in response.
At her press conference on Thursday, Reynolds said she expects state officials to be communicative and better answer reporters’ questions. “We are accessible,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Capital Dispatch twice asked Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, in writing, why the problem took so long to correct. Garrett has yet to respond to either inquiry.
The backdating of cases came to light last week when Bleeding Heartland reported that Bob Ramaekers, the lead epidemiologist for the department’s Surveillance Unit, acknowledged in an Aug. 14 email that IDPH’s COVID-19 website was reporting recent cases of the virus as having occurred weeks or months in the past.
Iowa school districts have expressed concerns over the reliability of the state’s COVID-19 numbers with some of them indicating they plan on trusting data collected by county health officials instead.
“Because of the missteps by IDPH and reporting rates within counties, people are unsure of what those numbers even mean,” said Iowa State Education Association president Mike Beranek, during a press conference on Wednesday.
