Iowa state officials say the federal CARES Act means newly laid-off workers won’t have to use their paid personal leave before they will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
However, the change will not apply to cases that started before March 29.
Iowa Workforce Development said effective immediately, workers who are or will be laid off, or can’t work for reasons linked to COVID-19, won’t have to use their paid leave before getting unemployment insurance benefits.
Previously, the state had required the use of the paid leave first, to keep the Iowa Unemployment Trust Fund solvent. Employers finance the fund. The CARES Act provided additional funding, leading to the change.
The CARES Act benefit programs also will expand the group of people eligible for unemployment benefits to include the self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers as well as workers who have exhausted their benefits. More information will be released after the U.S. Department of Labor issues rules for the programs.
State officials warned that the process could be lengthy due to numerous changes and the sheer number of unemployed Americans.
