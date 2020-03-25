Iowa National Guard delivering CV-19 supplies Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sgt. Timothy Hesse Sr. , left, and Sgt. Zachary Anderson, motor transport operators with the 1133rd Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard, deliver medical supplies including personal protective equipment as part of a mission to Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie and Tama counties related to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Sgt. Tawny Schmit/Iowa National Guard)

Iowa National Guard Soldiers from Mason City’s 1133rd Transportation Company and its detachment in Iowa City delivered medical personal protective equipment to five Iowa counties Tuesday.

The equipment filled four trailers, the Guard reported. The equipment was delivered to Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie and Tama counties. Medical personnel will wear the gear while responding to potential COVID-19 cases.

The Guard will continue to deliver in other areas.

On Monday, units from Knoxville and Oskaloosa delivered and assembled tents for the Mahaska Health Partnership.

The Iowa National Guard has 42 service members activated during the coronavirus response.

