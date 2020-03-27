The Iowa National Guard on Thursday deployed another 40 soldiers to help distribute medical supplies to health workers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The deployment by the Iowa City-based 67th Troop Command brought the total number of soldiers and airmen deployed on the missions to 90. The Iowa City unit was involved in setting up a planning and operations center for the supply missions.
Soldiers delivered approximately 66 pallets of medical personal protective equipment to 23 county distribution centers on Thursday.
The Iowa National Guard has delivered nearly 140 pallets of protective equipment to 55 counties across the state since these distribution missions began on March 24.
