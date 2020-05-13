The Iowa Legislature will resume its interrupted 2020 session June 3, Republican legislative leaders announced Wednesday.
The legislative session has been suspended since March 16, when community spread of COVID-19 was first confirmed in the state. The Legislative Council, a 24-member panel of lawmakers, will meet by teleconference at 3:30 p.m. May 14 to vote to resume session on June 3.
“Suspending the Legislative session was necessary to ensure Iowa’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a news release. “It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa, implement policy priorities, and pass a conservative budget to fund the necessary functions of government.”
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Iowans “have stepped up and done their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. It is because of these efforts that we can safely and responsibly reopen our communities and economy. With the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work. Once we return, I look forward to addressing the priorities of Iowans and passing a conservative and responsible state budget.”
Republicans control the majority in both the House and Senate. GOP leaders have not offered details about the agenda they’ll pursue when they return. Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, suggested some priorities:
“We hope the focus of the reconvened Legislature will be to complete a balanced state budget and provide necessary oversight of the Executive Branch’s actions during this pandemic,” she said in a statement.
Polk County, where the State Capitol is located, remains a hot spot for COVID-19 activity. It was identified this week as one of the counties in the nation with the fastest-growing rates of new coronavirus cases.
The announcement coincides with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ action Wednesday to reopen more businesses statewide, starting Friday, based on hospitals’ capacity to handle rising COVID-19 cases. The legislative session is scheduled to resume the day after Iowa’s June 2 primary elections.
The Capitol building will reopen to the public on May 18 with reduced hours (Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 pm) and only the West entrance will be open. The Capitol will remain closed to tour groups and individuals will be encouraged to practice social guidelines (six feet of separation) and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
Republican legislative leaders encouraged the public, especially those who may be more vulnerable to the virus, to avoid the State Capitol if possible. Committee meetings will be held in the House and Senate chambers and livestreamed on the Legislature’s website, as are full sessions of each chamber.
Subcommittee meetings, typically the one opportunity for members of the public to present information, will not be livestreamed and Iowans are being encouraged to submit written comments via the Legislature’s website.
Safety measures for those who visit the Capitol will include:
- Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems.
- Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.
- Recommending that all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.
- Recommending the use of facemasks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Facemasks will be provided to those who want one.
- Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the House and Senate chambers.
- Limiting individuals on the House and Senate floor to only representatives and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors.
