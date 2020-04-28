Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High around 65F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.