Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a new website — vaccinate.iowa.gov — that became active today and will help Iowans navigate the vaccine distribution system. The site will enable Iowans to plug in their location and find links to nearby vaccine providers, she said. It will not be a scheduling or registration tool, however, she said.
Also, Iowans who face barriers to accessing information online will soon be able to call the statewide human-services call center by dialing 2-1-1 and asking for assistance in locating a vaccine provider, she said. That service will begin March 8.
