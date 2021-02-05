Today

Generally clear. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.