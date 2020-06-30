Iowa has officially legalized the sale of to-go cocktails, making the COVID-19 fad a permanent fixture in the state.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 2540 into law on Monday, legalizing the sale of sealed alcohol for consumption “off-premises.” In the past, drinks sold by bars and restaurants had to be consumed on-site.
While other states have implemented temporary measures allowing for the sale of to-go cocktails, Iowa is the first one to make it a permanent fixture, said Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association.
The new law will help Iowa restaurants and bars as more consumers order their meals to-go during the pandemic.
“We need every tool in the tool shed,” Dunker said.
Critics of the legislation argued during legislative debate that the proposal would increase the opportunities for underage Iowans to access alcoholic beverages.
Drinks may be no larger than 72 ounces. They must be sealed in a way that visibly indicates it’s been opened, according to the law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.