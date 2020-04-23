Unemployment claims in Iowa continued to rise, with 27,912 new claims filed for the week ending April 18, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday. But the number of new claims was 36% less than the previous week’s.
That included 26,192 Iowans and 1,720 people who work in Iowa but live in another state.
The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846, up nearly 18%. The numbers reflect high activity related to layoffs and furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment insurance benefits payments totaled $48 million for the week.
Claims by industry:
- Manufacturing (5,143)
- Health care and social assistance (3,985)
- Unclassified, self-employed, independent (3,817)
- Retail (3,307)
- Accommodation and food services (2,606)
A total of $169.6 million was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. The state also distributed a combined $6.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to 13,152 Iowans.
