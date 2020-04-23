Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.