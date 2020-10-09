The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 hit another record high on Thursday while the number of newly reported infections spiked at near-record levels.
According to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker, Iowa reported at least five new coronavirus deaths and 1,296 new infections on Wednesday. Over the past week, there have been an average of 851 cases per day, which represents a decrease of 5% from the average two weeks ago.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is continuing to warn that Iowa’s rate of infections is more than double the national average, resulting in what it calls “many preventable deaths.”
“Iowa is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the sixth highest rate in the country,” the task force stated in its newly released report, dated Oct. 4. “Iowa had 200 new cases per 100,000 population in the last week, compared to a national average of 90 per 100,000 … Community transmission has remained high across the state for the past month, with many preventable deaths.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been at least 95,886 cases and 1,420 deaths in Iowa since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Times.
As is usually the case, the Times’ count of new infections conflicts with some of the data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health. On Thursday, IDPH was reporting a total of 190 infections — about 15% of what the Times reported — for Wednesday.
Although the state agency’s total count of infections to date is consistent with that reported by the Times and others, IDPH’s daily numbers are typically at odds with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also conflict with other data reported by IDPH. For example, the cumulative total of infections to date in Iowa was reported by IDPH as 95,857 on Thursday, which was an increase of 1,515 from the previous day.
Even the Times’ count of 1,296 new infections represents one of Iowa’s biggest single-day increases in infections since the pandemic began. The only day that saw a bigger one-day tally of new infections was Aug. 27, when the state first began including cases identified through antigen testing in its count of positive cases. On that day, Iowa reported 2,620 new infections.
Hospitalizations of infected Iowans are now in their third week of increases, with a record 449 COVID-19 patients currently in Iowa hospitals, compared to 444 on Wednesday and 389 earlier in the week.
Of the 449 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, 112 of the patients are in intensive care, an increase from the 104 reported on Wednesday.
There were 63 new hospital admissions for COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours — a significant decrease from the record-setting 97 reported on Wednesday, which was the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.
IDPH reports there are still more than 2,700 inpatient hospital beds available in Iowa, including 437 intensive care unit beds. There are 39 Iowans on ventilators, but 787 ventilators remain available, according to IDPH.
There are 53 Iowa nursing homes currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, and 1,113 infections associated with those 53 outbreaks.
