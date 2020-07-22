Iowa health experts and civil liberties advocates are questioning the effectiveness of temperature checks to detect COVID-19 at businesses and government offices.
Eli Perencevich, a University of Iowa professor of internal medicine and epidemiology, said temperature checks at businesses and public places won’t help much in the fight against the coronavirus unless the state requires masks in public.
Perencevich said the latest surge in Iowa’s COVID-19 cases shows that the state has fallen short in its response to the pandemic. And with young adults now accounting for just under half of Iowa’s positive cases — as they continue to gather at Greek houses, boat parties, bars, and restaurants — a mask mandate is the only thing that will turn the pandemic around in Iowa, Perencevich said.
Iowa is among the nation’s 18 worst COVID hot spots. There is no vaccine for the highly contagious respiratory illness, although some are under development.
“We could potentially catch some cases with temperature control but if you don’t have the masks, it really doesn’t matter,” Perencevich said. “It might make a small difference, but it won’t prevent the spread.”
A mask mandate is the best move now, Perencevich said. He criticized the state government for resisting the order.
“We don’t have public health in the state of Iowa,” Perencevich said. “We aren’t doing any of the recommended measures or allowing localities to take action on their own. Unfortunately, politicians are making these decisions, not health professionals.”
“We have two options,” Perencevich said. “We can be a place that controls the virus like the states in the Northeast. Or we can become like Texas, Arizona and Florida and right now Iowa and be on the highest COVID case list. It doesn’t work if it’s not mandated. We don’t talk about it.”
Another Iowa doctor, Bick Carfrae, in June called for a mask requirement at schools. Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement has a petition drive, #MaskUpIA, calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks or face coverings in public. Masks featuring the Black Lives Matter movement have caused controversies at businesses.
Neither Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett nor Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy responded by Monday afternoon to an email sent Friday seeking comment.
Reynolds has declined to require masks, but has encouraged Iowans to wear them. The governor has worn masks at public events when she was off stage.
Mary Kovarna, a nursing professor at Morningside College and a 40-year veteran of the industry, stopped short of supporting a legal mandate requiring masks in public. But she encourages the use of face coverings.
“I believe everyone should wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus,” Kovarna said.
Kovarna is also dubious about taking people’s temperature at check-in stations to determine if they have COVID-19. “Temperature checks are not necessarily an accurate assessment and I question the validity,” Kovarna said.
Reynolds opposes local mask ordinances
Reynolds has pushed back on local efforts to require masks or take other actions without state approval. Des Moines is requiring masks in its own buildings and would like the right to extend the requirement to public areas. Last week, she signed an order pushing local school districts to hold in-person classes as much as possible.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has not required students, teachers, or staff to wear masks, which could lead to more COVID-19 deaths, Perencevich said.
A debate also erupted over taking people’s temperature at locations running from hair salons to Statehouses around the country.
Some critics have called the practice “public health theater” because the checks miss COVID cases among those with no symptoms, and could be seen as a violation of civil liberties. People’s temperatures can be raised by exercising or standing in the sun.
“Taking temperatures is only going to be effective if you also have a mandatory mask law,” Perencevich said.
CDC: Temperature-taking ‘not completely effective’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells businesses that screening employees, including temperature checks, “will not be completely effective because asymptomatic individuals or individuals with mild non-specific symptoms may not realize they are infected …”
Perencevich said the thousands of boaters who gathered in a bay at West Okoboji Lake on July 4 should have worn masks. The same goes for anyone who eats in an indoor restaurant, which he advises against for now.
Perencevich said diners in Thailand and Vietnam — which have few COVID cases — don’t talk during a restaurant meal and only remove their mask to put another bite of food in their mouth.
“Here we have decided to let the disease go free and people die because we don’t want to wear masks,” Perencevich said.
While the virus was found mostly in older adults when the pandemic started, as of Monday 49% of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases had been among those ages 18 through 40, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. Of the 797 COVID deaths at that time, 88% were of those age 61 and over, many of whom had other illnesses.
Temperature checks also have been conducted at hair salons and hospitals and clinics as the state reopened businesses. The Iowa Department of Transportation took the temperature of Iowans who had made appointments for in-person driving tests accompanied by a DOT employee.
Government agencies have suggested asking employees to check their own temperature before coming to work. Some have checked employees before they started work, including the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART), UI Health Care, Kemin Industries, and meatpacking plants.
The American Civil Liberties Union has suggested the temperature-taking is more marketing than public health policy, the Florida Phoenix reported.
“In many cases, it amounts to little more than public-health theater, ACLU policy analyst Jay Stanley told the Phoenix. He wrote a report on questions about the accuracy of temperature-checking devices and privacy concerns.
Are temperature checks ‘public health theater?’
People entering the Iowa Capitol lined up at temperature check stations for the resumption of the COVID-suspended legislative session last month.
Mark Stringer, executive director of ACLU of Iowa, told the Iowa Capital Dispatch, there are many questions about temperature-checking.
“It’s important to note that people can have a fever for many other reasons besides COVID-19, including things as non-threatening as exercise, emotional state, or a non-contagious low-grade infection,” Stringer said. “It’s also important to note that not all people who have COVID-19 have elevated temperatures. Some will not have a fever until later stages in the disease and some will never have one at all.”
Some thermometers can be inaccurate and lines for temperature-taking can pose a risk because of people gathering close to each other, Stringer said.
“There are enough variables that a number of public health experts have stated that they think that temperature checks are not helpful in preventing the transmission of COVID-19. We need to be focusing on disease prevention measures that are proven to work,” Stringer said.
Civil liberties questions also are in the mix.
“The situations in which temperature checks are used also can vary, with different degrees of concern on how it affects people’s civil liberties,” Stringer said “It’s one thing if people’s temperatures are being checked to attend, say, a private party. It’s quite another if the government is using it to prevent people from entering public buildings or accessing services. It’s important that anyone denied access to an essential service because of temperature scanning should be given an alternate means of access to that service.”
