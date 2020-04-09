The Iowa Department of Health released updated outbreak guidance for businesses. It is encouraging businesses to screen all employees by taking their temperature and assessing for cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing or any other respiratory symptom at the beginning and end of each shift. IDPH also recommends employing the use of face masks and hand sanitizing regimens for all workers.
Businesses that need oral thermometers can contact Sarah Hobbs at Genesis VNA/Community Health at hobbss@genesishealth.com, (563) 652-4047.
