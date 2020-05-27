Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. High 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.