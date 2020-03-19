Iowans will have extra time to file their state income tax returns, the Iowa Department of Revenue announced Thursday.
The order extends filing and payment deadlines until July 31 for income, franchise, and moneys and credits taxes previously due on or after March 19 and before July 31.
The changes are “designed to provide flexibility to hard-working Iowans whose lives have been disrupted” by the COVID-19 outbreak, Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen said in a news release.
Here’s a list of the specific taxes affected:
- IA 1040 Individual Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1040C Composite Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1041 Fiduciary Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1120 Corporation Income Tax Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1120F Franchise Tax Return for Financial Institutions and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1065 Iowa Partnership Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- IA 1120S S Corporation Return and all supporting forms and schedules
- Credit Union Moneys and Credits Tax Confidential Report
The department said there will be no late-filing or underpayment penalties due for qualifying taxpayers who comply with the extended filing and payment deadlines. Interest on unpaid taxes covered by this order shall be due beginning Aug. 1, 2020.
State income tax refunds currently are being processed at about the 30-day mark, the department reported. Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds at the Department’s website where’s my refund page. For more information or assistance, email at idr@iowa.gov or call the taxpayer services phone line at 515-281-3114 or 1-800-367-3388.
