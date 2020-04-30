With businesses in 77 counties preparing to reopen this weekend, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on all Iowans to “manage” the COVID-19 virus that has so far claimed the lives of 162 people statewide.

At her daily press conference on Thursday, Reynolds announced 14 additional COVID-19 deaths in Iowa — a record number in the daily mortality count — and said she remains confident “Iowans will continue to do the right thing to protect their health and the health of others” in slowing the spread of the virus.

“We must all learn how to manage the virus in the course of our daily lives,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said virus activity has been either low or nonexistent in the 77 counties where restrictions on businesses are being relaxed.

“Iowans in many communities will have an opportunity to shop on Main Street, eat at their favorite local restaurant or attend church on Sunday if they choose,” she said. “These first steps are welcome signs that life will eventually get back to normal — but we should expect normal to look and feel a little different for a while. COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The virus will continue to be in our communities and unfortunately people will still get sick until a vaccine is available. Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months longer won’t change that fact and it simply is not sustainable. It’s not sustainable for Iowans, their livelihoods or our economy.”

Reynolds was asked Thursday about the state’s contract with Nomi Health, the Utah company that’s being paid $26 million to expand COVID-19 test throughout Iowa. That contract includes an “optional” provision that calls on the company to “consider medication treatment (e.g., hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine) administered by the health department in order to keep hospital bed load low.”

The governor was asked who put that provision in the contract, and whether the Iowa Department of Public Health is endorsing hydroxychloroquine — a drug that has yet to be shown effective and may pose a serious risk to some patients — as a treatment for COVID-19.

“No, Iowa is not pursuing that at all,” Reynolds said. “If a doctor or clinician advises that, they can, but it’s not something the Department of Public Health or Iowa is pursuing as part of the Test Iowa initiative, so thank you for that question.”

Reynolds said she only recently became aware of concerns about the accuracy of the COVID-19 tests that Nomi Health is administering in Utah. Data from the state of Utah shows the rate of positive results among people tested at Nomi Health sites is less than half of what’s being reported for patients tested elsewhere in the state.

“We have the TestIowa (program) located at the State Hygienic Lab,” she said. “There’s a lot of expertise in that lab and that’s why they are taking the time that they are, to make sure that they are validating the process so that we can assure Iowans that the results that they are receiving are accurate.”

However, Sarah Reisetter, the deputy director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said Thursday the agency does not intend to publicly report the Iowa test results produced by the Utah company separately from the larger pool of all test results are being reported.

Also on Thursday, Reynolds reported 302 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state total to 7,145 cases.

Of the 302 news cases, 198 are from Black Hawk, Polk and Dallas counties, and 89% of the new cases are from the 22 counties where comprehensive restrictions on business activity will remain in place after May 1.