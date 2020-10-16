Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MISSOURI, EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THESE STRONG WINDS WILL ALSO COMBINE WITH DRY AIR AND WARM TEMPERATURES TO BRING A VERY HIGH RISK OF RAPIDLY SPREADING FIRES, ESPECIALLY IN UNHARVESTED AGRICULTURAL FIELDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&