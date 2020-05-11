The number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa was up 414 for a total 12,373 confirmed cases, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Monday.
Jackson County stayed at seven cases.
Six more Iowans died, bringing the total number of deaths to 271 people.
State officials said 5,249 confirmed cases are recovering, and a total of 77,792 people have been tested.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 26 in intensive care units, and 19 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 651 inpatient beds, 95 ICU beds and 195 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 394 people were hospitalized with 25 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred fifty-two people were in intensive care units, with 107 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The site was updated last week to provide more information and make it more functional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.