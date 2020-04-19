The state reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, the biggest single-day jump yet bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa to 2,902. Of that number 1,171 confirmed cases have recovered.
Jackson County has a total of four cases, 128 people tested, and three confirmed cases recovered.
Clinton County added one case for 41 confirmed cases, with 433 total people tested, and 31 confirmed cases recovered.
Some of the most notable increases were in: Marshall County, which reported 72 new cases for 155 total; Tama, with 65 new and 188 total; Linn, with 65 new and 397 total; Polk, with 40 new and 333 total; Louisa, with 36 new and 213 total; Muscatine, with 31 new and 207 total; Johnson, with 29 new and 294 total; and Black Hawk, with 26 new and 192 total.
One more person died after testing positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total deaths to 75 Iowans. There has been a total of 24,550 people tested by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of noon Sunday, Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 33 in intensive care units, and 21 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 673 inpatient beds and 169 ventilators available.
On Sunday, a total of 198 people were hospitalized in the state with 23 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-six people were in intensive care units, with 54 people on ventilators.
The state launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/ on Tuesday, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.