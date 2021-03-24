Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 375,354, up 969 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,689.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,255 confirmed cases, up one from the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 40 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 5% on Wednesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, five in intensive care units, and one person on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 438 inpatient beds, 73 ICU beds and 212 ventilators available.
Also as of Wednesday, the state reported 190 people were hospitalized with 36 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 40 people, with 19 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
