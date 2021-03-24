Today

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 37F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 37F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.