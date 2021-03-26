Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 376,818, up 953 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported eight COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,716.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,264 confirmed cases, up three from the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 41 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 6% on Friday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 37 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 11 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, eigh in intensive care units, and one person on a ventilator. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 374 inpatient beds, 66 ICU beds and 225 ventilators available.
Also as of Friday, the state reported 207 people were hospitalized with 38 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 46 people, with 14 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
