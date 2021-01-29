Weather Alert

...Winter Storm This Weekend... .A winter storm will move across the area this weekend bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain to much of the area. Gusty winds are also expected which should create drifting snow. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation in the form of snow along with some sleet and freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Difficult travel is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&