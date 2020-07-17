Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by a record number Friday, up 879 from Thursday, to 37,616, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Five more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said, with total number of deaths at 782 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 10 cases for a total of 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 45% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 26% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 13% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 49% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 5% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 1,924 people tested in Jackson County, 4.4% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.4% of the 402,227 people tested.
In the state, 27,551 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 19 in intensive care units, and 10 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 331 inpatient beds, 87 ICU beds and 205 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 210 people were hospitalized with 27 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
