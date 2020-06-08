Seventeen more Iowans died of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state said Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 606 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 826 from Friday for a total 21,919 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
Locally, Jackson County added one case for a total of 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 12 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. The new case was in the 41-60 age range.
A total of 192,949 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 12,875 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Monday that Region 5 had 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 10 in intensive care units, and six people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 555 inpatient beds, 77 ICU beds and 200 ventilators available.
On Monday, the state reported 265 people were hospitalized with 27 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Eighty-five people were in intensive care units, with 53 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
