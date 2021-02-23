Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 360,407, up 823 from Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,378.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County added six cases since Monday for 2,198 confirmed cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 38 deaths related to the coronavirus.
This week the IDPH changed the way it calculates and reports the state’s coronavirus positivity rate. The net effect of that change will be a lower positivity rate as the state factors in a greater number of negative tests tied to individuals who, because of their jobs or other factors, take the test repeatedly. That is the same method used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to calculate positivity rates, according to IDPH, and should result in more accurate state-to-state comparisons.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 2% on Tuesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Tuesday, Region 5 had 52 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 496 inpatient beds, 890 ICU beds and 227 ventilators available.
Also as of Tuesday, the state reported 227 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 58 people, with 25 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
