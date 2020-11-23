Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend by 8,689 to 187,020, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Seventy-eight more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 2,205 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added 61 cases since Friday for a total of 1,361 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the total cases, 12% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 18% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 14% are in the 30-39 age group, 13% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 15% are in the 50-59 age group, 13% are in the 60-69 age group, 8% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 7% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the state, 10% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 25% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 16% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 14% are in the 50-59 age group, 11% are in the 60-69 age group, 6% are in the 70 to 79 age group and 5% are in the 80 and older age group.
The IDPH reported Monday that at least 636 of the people who tested positive in Jackson County are recovered. Jackson County has eight reported deaths from COVID-19.
The IDPH also shares symptomatic vs. asymptomatic details for the state. Of the positive cases, 8% are asymptomatic, 50% are pending investigation, 41% are symptomatic, and 1% are unknown.
In the state, 116,807 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19, about the same as a week earlier, with 29 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 90 in intensive care units, and 39 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 535 inpatient beds, 48 ICU beds and 213 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 1,333 people were hospitalized, down 59 people from a week ago, with 135 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Two-hundred-seventy-three people were in intensive care units, with 135 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
