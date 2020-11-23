Today

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.