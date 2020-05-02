Iowa reported 757 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day, breaking Friday’s record.
The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 8,641, public health officials said Saturday. Of that number 3,156 confirmed cases have recovered.
A total of 49,727 people have already been tested, state officials said.
Jackson County stayed at five cases; 202 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.
Five more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 175, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Saturday that Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 8 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 30 in intensive care units, and 24 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 651 inpatient beds, 86 ICU beds and 180 ventilators available.
On Saturday, the state reported 353people were hospitalized with 26 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred thirty-one people were in intensive care units, with 90 people on ventilators.
The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.
