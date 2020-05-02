Today

A few sprinkles possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few sprinkles possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.