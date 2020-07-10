Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 747 from Thursday to 33,759, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported. It was the largest daily increase since 757 new cases were reported on May 2.
Three more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Friday, with total number of deaths at 742 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added nine cases for a total of 53 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 45% are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 32% are in the 41 to 60 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, and 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group.
Of the 1,537 people tested in Jackson County, 3.4% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 361,323 people tested.
In the state, 25,750 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 30 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with five of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 15 in intensive care units, and nine people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 379 inpatient beds, 83 ICU beds and 214 ventilators available.
Also on Friday, the state reported 169 people were hospitalized with 19 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Fifty-four people were in intensive care units, with 26 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.