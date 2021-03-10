Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 368,640, up 740 from Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,601.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,228 confirmed cases, up no new cases, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 39 deaths related to the coronavirus.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 4% on Wednesday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Wednesday, Region 5 had 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 10 in intensive care units, and two people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 448 inpatient beds, 83 ICU beds and 219 ventilators available.
Also as of Wednesday, the state reported 173 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 39 people, with 10 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
