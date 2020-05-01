Iowa reported 739 new cases of COVID-19 Friday the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began as increased testing continued.

The total number of confirmed cases in Iowa was 7,884, public health officials said Friday. Of that number 2,899 confirmed cases have recovered.

Eighty-five percent of the new cases are from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place, said Gov. Kim Reynolds. Of the total new cases, 516 are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties. A high volume of testing included essential workers where virus activity is high, Reynolds said, adding that a higher level of testing would lead to more confirmed cases over the weekend.

A total of 45,593 people have already been tested, state officials said.

Jackson County stayed at five cases; 191 people have been tested, and three confirmed cases are recovered.

Eight more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 170, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Friday that Region 5 had 57 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 5 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 27 in intensive care units, and 20 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 659 inpatient beds, 93 ICU beds and 181 ventilators available.

On Friday, the state reported 345 people were hospitalized with 44 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred twenty-one people were in intensive care units, with 91 people on ventilators.

The state recently launched coronavirus.iowa.gov/, which includes an interactive map of the state. It allows users to click on individual counties to see confirmed cases, the number of people tested, people hospitalized and on ventilators, beds and ventilators available, the total deaths, and the confirmed cases recovered. The new site also contains information on symptoms, preventions, frequently asked questions and more.