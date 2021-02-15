Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased since last Friday by 738 to 329,457, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Also, 14 more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Monday, with total number of deaths at 5,237 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added nine cases since Friday for a total of 2,059 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials.
The 14-day average of positive cases among people tested by county in Jackson County was 12% on Monday, the same as a week earlier.
Jackson County has 37 reported deaths from COVID-19, the same as a week ago.
The positive cases in the last 14 days are in the following age groups: 28% are in the 0 to 17 age group, 14% are in the 18 to 29 age group, 22% are in the 30-39 age group, 14% are in the 40 to 49 age group, 8% are in the 50-59 age group, 12% are in the 60-69 age group, 3% are in the 70 to 79 age group and less than 1% are in the 80 and older age group.
In the county, 1,882 people are recovered, according to local health officials. At least 302,166 people are recovered in the state, the IDPH said. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Monday, Region 5 had 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up four people from a week earlier, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 22 in intensive care units, and 12 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 553 inpatient beds, 77 ICU beds and 217 ventilators available.
Also on Monday, the state reported 242 people were hospitalized, down 76 people from a week ago, with 35 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Fifty-seven people were in intensive care units, with 28 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
