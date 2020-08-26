Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.