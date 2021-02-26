Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 362,659, up 721 from Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
The state reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from coronavirus-related illness to 5,463.
The numbers in this report reflect the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. each day.
Locally, Jackson County reported 2,211 confirmed cases, up four cases from the previous day, according to Jackson County health officials. The county has reported 38 deaths related to the coronavirus.
This week the IDPH changed the way it calculates and reports the state’s coronavirus positivity rate. The net effect of that change will be a lower positivity rate as the state factors in a greater number of negative tests tied to individuals who, because of their jobs or other factors, take the test repeatedly. That is the same method used by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to calculate positivity rates, according to IDPH, and should result in more accurate state-to-state comparisons.
The 7-day average of positive cases among people tested in Jackson County was 4% on Friday.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Friday, Region 5 had 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with seven of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 16 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 371 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 223 ventilators available.
Also as of Friday, the state reported 196 people were hospitalized with 27 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Intensive care units housed 27 people, with 18 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
