Seven more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, with total number of deaths at 815 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state were 40,509, up 716 from Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added six cases for a total of 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 41% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 10% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 48% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 6% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 2,197 people tested in Jackson County, 4.9% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 436,734 people tested. At least 26 people are recovered, according to local health officials.
In the state, 28,863 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 43 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 10 of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 21 in intensive care units, and eight people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 344 inpatient beds, 83 ICU beds and 197 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 232 people were hospitalized with 33 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Seventy-three people were in intensive care units, with 32 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
