Eighteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said, with total number of deaths at 777 people as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 701 from Wednesday to 36,737, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
Locally, Jackson County added three cases for a total of 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Jackson County health officials. Of those cases, 48% are in the 18 to 40 age group, 24% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 13% are in the 0-17 age group. In the state, 49% of the cases are in the 18 to 40 age group, 30% are in the 41 to 60 age group, and 5% are in the 0-17 age group.
Of the 1,845 people tested in Jackson County, 4.1% have tested positive, compared with a state rate of 9.3% of the 392,912 people tested.
In the state, 27,353 people were recovered as of 10 a.m. Cases are considered recovered 28 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with six of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 18 in intensive care units, and 11 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 355 inpatient beds, 77 ICU beds and 210 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 195 people were hospitalized with 30 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Sixty-five people were in intensive care units, with 34 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information. The website allows users to get further detail by county, such as age groups and other demographics of cases.
