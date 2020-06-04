Fourteen more Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 578 people as of 10 a.m.
The number of new cases in Iowa was up 694 from the previous day for a total 20,706 confirmed cases as of 10 a.m., the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. The increase of new cases was the largest in 24 hours since early May. Part of the increase is due to an outbreak at a meat packing plant in Buena Vista County.
Locally, Jackson County added one case for 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least eight cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials.
Of the three most recent cases in Jackson County, one is in the 0-17 age category, and two are in the 41-60 category.
A total of 174,127 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 12,183 are recovered as of 10 a.m.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. The state reported Thursday that Region 5 had 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, 16 in intensive care units, and 9 people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 447 inpatient beds, 67 ICU beds and 187 ventilators available.
On Thursday, the state reported 310 people were hospitalized with 25 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. One-hundred five people were in intensive care units, with 70 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
