Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 676 from Wednesday, the highest increase since 757 new daily cases were confirmed on May 2, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported.
No Iowans died of COVID-19, the state said Thursday, with total number of deaths remaining at 717 people as of 10 a.m.
Locally, Jackson County added two cases for a total of 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 18 cases recovered, according to Jackson County health officials. Of the two new cases added yesterday, one was in the 18 to 40 age group and one was in the 61 to 80 age group. The age groups of today’s two new cases was not immediately available.
Locally, Clinton County added three cases for a total of 101 confirmed cases, with at least 67 cases recovered, according to Clinton County health officials.
A total of 316,379 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus, and 23,757 are recovered as of 10 a.m. The IDPH said this week that it is changing how it records the number of people recovered. It will assume every case recovered 25 days after a person was identified as positive by symptoms or test unless that person is deceased.
Clinton and Jackson counties are both part of Region 5 of the state’s six Regional Medical Coordination Centers. As of Thursday, Region 5 had 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those admitted in the last 24 hours, nine in intensive care units, and five people on ventilators. Region 5, which covers the southeast portion of the state, had 374 inpatient beds, 65 ICU beds and 216 ventilators available.
Also on Thursday, the state reported 145 people were hospitalized with 18 of those admitted in the last 24 hours. Thirty-six people were in intensive care units, with 18 people on ventilators.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.